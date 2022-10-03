3-1 Minnesota Vikings Lose 1st Round Safety Cine for Season

It was surely a disappointing first season for Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine. After not getting as many reps with the first team as many thought he deserved given his draft position, the rookie will now miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury.

Cine was carted off of the field during Sunday morning's matchup between the Vikings and Saints in London.

Following the game, the team confirmed that the rookie fractured his leg, and will undergo surgery as part of his recovery. He will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Cine will undergo surgery in London, and the time of his return to the United States isn't yet known.

Cine will remain in the United Kingdom until doctors determine it is safe for him to fly back to Minnesota.

"Very tough moment for our team," Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell said. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."

Cine was the Vikings first round pick this season, taken late in the first round (32nd overall) after the team traded down with the Detroit Lions.

Cine did not record a stat this season, but had 144 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs during his college career.

