.38 Special Coming to Sioux Falls This Summer

The hits from Tour DeForce, Wild-Eyed Southern Boys, and more will be flowing like milk and honey when the guys from .38 Special hit the stage at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds on August 7 as part of the annual Sioux Empire Fair concert series.

It's a great summer entertainment value as the concert is FREE with paid fair admission!

"Hold On Loosely", "Caught Up in You", "You Keep Runnin' Away", "If I'd Been the One", "Back Where You Belong", "Teacher, Teacher", "Like No Other Night", "Second Chance", and "The Sound of Your Voice" were some of their biggest hits from the 80s and 90s.

Get our free mobile app

.38 Special consists of Don Barnes, Bobby Capps, Gary Moffatt, Barry Dunaway, and

Jerry Riggs.

They began receiving radio airplay in the late 70s and early 80s and gained national attention very quickly. They were offered gigs to open for Huey Lewis and the News and Bon Jovi which took them to huge audiences overnight.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: