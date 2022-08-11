Checked Out a Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Party Yet This Summer?

We are so blessed in Sioux Falls to have such a proactive Parks and Recreation Department. Throughout the year there is always plenty of free family entertainment to choose from.

Whether you make a simple trip to one of our beautiful parks for a picnic, to push the kids on the swings, or take in any number of activities, from Storyland Children's Theatre to a family fishing Saturday, there is a whole lot to keep you busy.

Now Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have gotten together to throw Hydrant Block Parties throughout the summer! There is one coming up today, Thursday, August 11, from 1 to 3 at Jefferson Park at 2301 W. 39th Street.

With the hot and humid weather going on this week, it would be the perfect time to come out to this wet and wild event. There is no registration and it's absolutely free.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be dousing you so make sure you and the kids are suited up & ready to get wet. Sioux Falls Police will keep the games going and the Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile is there with all kinds of books to read before and after you get wet!

For more information check out their Facebook page.