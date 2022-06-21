When you are naming your sweet baby you might just be giving them a name that is not so sweet in another language.

For example, check out these 8 Minnesota Baby Names That Actually Sound Dirty In Other Languages

Huffpost.com has come out with a list of these names that sound dirty in other languages. Here are some that stand out...

8 Minnesota Baby Names That Sound Dirty In Other Languages When you are naming your sweet baby you might just be giving them a name that is not so sweet in another language.