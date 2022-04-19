9 Sioux Falls Streets People Have A Hard Time Pronouncing
If you are visiting or new to Sioux Falls and trying to find your way around, chances are you really don't need to pronounce street names correctly. All you have to do is enter your destination into Google Maps and your phone will show you the way.
But what if you are trying to tell someone where your cool friend or family member lives in our fine city? Some of our streets and avenues have tricky spellings that may throw visitors for a loop when trying to sound them out.
Get our free mobile app
No one is going to mess up on the big thoroughfares like Minnesota Avenue, Western Avenue, or Louise Avenue but what about these?
9 Sioux Falls Streets Visitors Have A Hard Time Pronouncing
These are just a few of the streets that may be harder to sound out. What road names in and around Sioux Falls are missing from the list?
8 Celebrities You May to Run Into In South Dakota
You may not think of South Dakota as the crossroads of celebrity life. That's a good thing, we kind of like to live under the radar here on the upper plains.
But, living in South Dakota we are just a few degrees away from stardom. Not just because the author of the Little House on the Prairie books is from here. Or because every time Tom Brokaw shows up on TV, someone will say, "You know he's from Yankton."
We may not have as much of a chance at a celebrity sighting in South Dakota as we would in Minneapolis, but there are some famous personalities you may run into in the 605.
Food Network Shows That Have Been To South Dakota
Living here in the upper midwest we are don't end up on national TV shows very often. That's probably a good thing in the long run.
But it is pretty cool when something from South Dakota is on TV. Three shows from the Food Network family of shows have showcased South Dakota restaurants.
You may remember when Guy Fieri and Diners Drive-ins and Dives was in Sioux Falls in June of 2020 to visit some of our city's unique establishments.
A few years ago the Travel Channel Show Food Paradise visited Deadwood.
If you remember the 'golden age' of Foot Network, back when Rachel Ray was the queen of the channel, she took her show $40 a Day to Rapid City in 2005.
- Amidon Street: Ah – Meh - Don
- Otanka Trail: Oh-Ta-Kah
- Amedou Court: Ah – me – doe
- Penstemon Ave: Pen – Stee – Mon
- Euclid Ave: U – Ka – Lid
- Lenster Ave.: Len – Stir
- Lupine Place: Loo – Pin
- Sneve Ave.: Snee-Vee
- Schweigers Circle: Shwhy – Gurs