9th Annual Tecmo Siouxper Bowl Returns to Sioux Falls Sunday

If you're into video games, fellowship, and fun all for a good cause, there is an event this weekend worth adding to your calendar.

The 9th annual Tecmo Siouxper Bowl makes its return to our area on Sunday.

The event will be held at the downstairs of Blarney Stone on Sunday, February 23rd.

It's a charity video game tournament that benefits the Family Visitation Center.

The event is open to the public and free to play, but organizers request that a donation be made to support safe visits between children and their parents. Here's a link to learn more about the family visitation center.

There are a ton of great games to choose from, including Tecmo Super Bowl, NBA Jam, Mario Kart, Goldeneye and so many more.

For a full description of the one-of-a-kind event, check out the Facebook group here:

Tecmo Siouxper Bowl IX - Facebook Tecmo Siouxper Bowl IX - Facebook loading...

Don't miss out on this special event this weekend in Sioux Falls! All of the fun starts Sunday at 2:00pm at the Blarney Stone!

Source: FVCenter.org and Tecmo Siouxper Bowl on Facebook

