A Dog’s ‘Dog Day’ Celebration Destination

How will more than 77 million dogs in the United States celebrate their day? Think Mother's Day in Sioux Falls. Playtime in the park. A run on the bike trail. Or, maybe a day at the spa.

August 26 is the most popular holiday of the year. If you are a dog! According to the Animal Journal, there are 77 million dogs in the United States. It's National Dog Day, one of the most popular pet holidays of the year.

Get our free mobile app

Start planning now for that 4-legged celebration and see what Sioux Falls has to offer the dogs and his best friends. From dog parks to dog spas. Check out this list of dog-friendly businesses provided by Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Does your dog need a day at the spa? Here's 5 to choose from:

Smoken Dakota Kennels

Paws Pet Resort

Precious Pets

Dog Days

Hidden Paradise Kennels

If there are friends that will be visiting you and staying in a hotel, this is a dog-friendly list of places to stay.

Take off the leash and let them run free and play in these Sioux Falls City Parks:

Family Park Dog Park - 300 N Ellis Rd, Sioux Falls

Lien Park - 2000 N. Cliff Ave. Sioux Falls

Spencer Park - 3501 S. Cliff Ave. Sioux Falls

Kirby Dog Park - 201 S. 2nd Ave. Sioux Falls