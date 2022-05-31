A Great Honor From The Legends Of Dakota Country Music

It's a highlight of my 48+ years in radio in the great state of South Dakota.

On May 29th I was humbled and honored to be inducted into the Legends Of Dakota Country Music Hall of Fame. The event was held in Tea, South Dakota and I was one of 14 honorees.

And believe me, you'll recognize many of the names who were inducted into the Hall.

Elva Meters, Ethel & Luverne Boterman, Betty & Barbara Boterman (you may know them as The Sunshine Twins), Don Boterman, Dak Alley, Ron Alley, Audrea Alley, Patty Ree, Tiny Ree, Duane "DK" Koller, Larry Rohrer, Tom Zoss, & Frankie Dee. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Al Tuffs.

I told the crowd (and what a crowd it was!) that I learned early on that I had virtually zero musical talent, and my singing was less than that. But i did have a love for playing records (there's a word from the past) and introduce the artists who DID have those talents. And I've been truly blessed to be able to make a living in this crazy business known as "radio".

And I was also blessed and surprised when my kids & their spouses & all my grandkids came up from Nebraska to help me celebrate this special honor. There were classmates from my Edgerton, Minnesota High School there, too. Wow...just wow.

And I was able to spend some time with an old friend of mine, and yours. None other than KXRB Legend Ratt Reno was there! And yes, I'm happy to report that the Radio Icon is doing fine and still has that razor sharp wit that we all know and love. Ratt my friend, it was so good to see you!

I am truly honored to be a member of this austere Class of 2022. And I hope to be spinnin' the Country Music for a good while yet!