Former Iowa Standout to be Inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

The Green Bay Packers recently inducted Josh Sitton and Jordy Nelson into their Hall of Fame.

The team has now announced the next two members of the Hall of Fame, which includes one notable Iowa native.

Joining Clay Matthews III in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be none other than former Iowa Hawkeye standout Aaron Kampman:

The Packers announced Clay Matthews and Aaron Kampman will be inducted during the 53rd Hall of Fame Induction banquet on Aug. 29, 2024 inside Lambeau Field.

Kampman attended Aplington-Parkersburg High School in Iowa, and played under legendary Head Coach Ed Thomas as a high schooler.

From there, he went on to star at the University of Iowa, earning First Team All-Big 10 honors as a Senior in 2001.

Kampman was taken by the Packers in the 2002 NFL Draft in the fifth round, and finished with 58 career sacks over 10 years with the Packers and Jaguars.

He will be paired in 2024 alongside fellow pass rusher Clay Matthews III, who also had a prolonged stretch of dominance during his career. Matthews finished his storied career with 91.5 total sacks.

