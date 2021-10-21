A Perfect Example Of The Difficulties Of NFL Short Weeks
AP -- For those who oppose Thursday night NFL games, this week is a perfect example of why. It's difficult enough to prepare for a Sunday game when you have key injuries, particularly at quarterback. And when both teams are uncertain about their quarterback situation, it doesn't make for the best brand of football in a short week.
As for Pro Picks, it would be best to avoid making a choice for Denver at Cleveland. The Broncos were a 3 1/2-point underdog before the Browns scratched Baker Mayfield because of his left shoulder injury. Case Keenum gets the start and the line dropped to 2 points with that news.
