Aaron Boone Will Return As New York Yankees Skipper

Aaron Boone, who has led the New York Yankees to the postseason in each of his four seasons in the Bronx, will return as manager on a new three-year deal with a club option for 2025, it was announced Tuesday.

"We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward," Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to get better. Period.

"I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success, and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship."

Boone's job security came under scrutiny after the Yankees' third-place finish in the AL East and loss to the rival Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game.

The last time a Yankees manager was allowed to manage a fifth season without having won a World Series ring was 1922.