Aaron Jones to Join Vikings After Packers Release

Aaron Jones, one day after being released by the Green Bay Packers, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the rival Minnesota Vikings, sources confirmed to ESPN.


Jones spent seven seasons with Green Bay and is the franchise's third all-time leading rusher but was released Monday to make room for fellow running back Josh Jacobs, who reached a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers.

 

Jones reportedly received interest from multiple teams Monday, including the Vikings, who have been looking to add to their running back room after releasing Alexander Mattison last week.

Although he struggled with injuries last season, Jones could provide an upgrade for Minnesota after rushing for 226 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's surprising two-game postseason run.


Jones, 29, is coming off his least productive regular season (142 carries, 656 yards, 2 touchdowns) since his rookie year in 2017. The 2020 Pro Bowler Jones has averaged 5.0 yards per carry over 97 career games, rushing for 5,940 yards and scoring 63 total touchdowns (45 rushing, 18 receiving). He also has caught 272 passes for 2,076 yards.

Jones' plan to sign with the Vikings was first reported Tuesday by The Athletic.

