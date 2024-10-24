Minnesota RB Aaron Jones Bringing Football Camp to Sioux Falls

There is one thing that Packer and Viking fans can agree on: Aaron Jones is a great player and a better person.

The longtime Packer and first year Viking running back has long been a great community advocate, and he's now set to bring a youth football camp to Sioux Falls next Summer.

Recently, we've had back-to-back Summers with fellow Vikings backfield mate CJ Ham hosting camps at Augustana, and now Jones is getting in on the action.

On June 26th of 2025, Jones will be hosting a youth football camp for ages 6 through 16 at Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School.

Per the official FlexWorkSports site:

Over the course of the day, Minnesota star running back, Aaron Jones and our coaches will provide your child with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment. Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill and competitive stations. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Here's an official banner advertisement found on Facebook:

It's another big win for our community and its growth of youth sports.

Jones has run for over 6,000 yards over the course of an outstanding 8-year career thus far. Jones and the Vikings are 5-1 at present and take on the Los Angeles Rams tonight on Thursday Night Football.

To find out more information and to register for the camp, visit the official site here.

Source: FlexWorkSports

