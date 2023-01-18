Aaron Rodgers Future With Packers Or Elsewhere

Last June, Aaron Rodgers said he "definitely" planned to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers. Less than eight months later, he didn't sound quite as sure.

First things first, Rodgers must decide whether he wants to play a 19th NFL season. He said Tuesday that he hasn't reached that decision yet, a little more than a week after the Packers ended their season with an 8-9 record.

But if his plans don't intersect with what the Packers want, then he can't say for certain that he would never play for another team. In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that lasted more than an hour, Rodgers said he still thinks he can play at a high level, whether it's for the Packers or another team.

Publicly, Packers coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have expressed an interest in having Rodgers back. Last week, Gutekunst reiterated that the three-year, $150 million contract they gave to Rodgers last March was a commitment that "wasn't certainly for this year."

The Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale when a win would've gotten Green Bay into the postseason.

Rodgers gave no timeline for a decision on whether he will play in 2023. He said that he planned to make another appearance on McAfee's show next Tuesday but that he won't have any update on his status for the upcoming season then.