Aaron Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings? It Could Happen. Soon.

Aaron Rodgers may soon be playing his last down as a New York Jet, and one particular landing spot has been brought up on several occasions, and I think I may be sick.

I have some deep-seeded PTSD from watching one of my childhood heroes retire, unretire, leave town, retire, land with the Minnesota Vikings, bring them to the doorstep of a Super Bowl, retire, unretire, then finally actually retire. Did I miss any retirements?

Brett Favre's final four plus years of his career still give me nightmares and trust issues. Aaron Rodgers has written a similar chapter toward the end of his career, and could it soon also come to a conclusion with the Minnesota Vikings as well?

Get our free mobile app

It's not so farfetched, apparently.

Tongue-in-cheek included, one notable Vikings beat writer was all over the idea following today's news that the Jets had fired GM Joe Douglas, the architect of the Aaron Rodgers to New York trade:

Could it be possible that the Jets don't retain Rodgers, the Vikings move on from Sam Darnold, and Rodgers becomes the mentor to young JJ McCarthy in Minnesota?

It's the stuff of nightmares from a Packers fan perspective.

Packers voices on Twitter echoed the possibility, and the sentiment:

Vikings fans may be rolling their eyes and shaking their heads in disagreement.

It is not likely, but it certainly could happen. Will it? I sure hope not. But I certainly would not rule it out until the door officially slams shut on Rodgers' career.

Sources: Andy Herman Twitter and Kevin Seifert Twitter

The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel