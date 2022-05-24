Aaron Rodgers No-Show At Green Bay Packers’ OTAs

Aaron Rodgers has not been with the Green Bay Packers this week for the start of organized team activities, and coach Matt LaFleur said he was not concerned.

LaFleur left open the possibility that Rodgers would participate in some of the OTAs, but stressed that it was voluntary and was Rodgers' choice whether to attend.

"I talked to him for a while last night which was great -- just to kind of update him on just where we are and go over a few, like we do every offseason," LaFleur said. "There's always tweaks to what you're doing. But no, he's in great spirits and it was a great conversation. But I wouldn't anticipate seeing him at least this week."

Rodgers is expected for the June 7-9 mandatory minicamp; he had previously said on The Pat McAfee Show that he would attend that session but also might come to Green Bay for a few of the OTAs.

Last year, Rodgers skipped the entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, while he contemplated his future with the Packers. This year's absence comes under a much different tenor; Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million contract extension in March.

Jordan Love, the Packers' 2020 first-round pick, will handle the starting quarterback reps during OTA practices.