Aaron Rogers Red Zone Meltdown-Eagles Victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Craig James was on the practice squad at the beginning of the week. The short-handed Philadelphia Eagles promoted the second-year undrafted cornerback to the active roster two days before the prime-time matchup in Green Bay. James responded by making the game-winning play in the 34-27 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

With 25 seconds left, James jumped a quick slant by Marquez Valdes-Scantling and tipped Aaron Rodgers’ pass into the end zone where Nigel Bradham collected it and sealed the victory.

Carson Wentz went 16 for 27 for 160 yards, three scores and no turnovers, and the Eagles rebounded after losing consecutive games by a combined seven points.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the fourth quarter Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. Maddox has movement in all extremities, the team announced. For precautionary reasons, he was sent to a hospital for further evaluation.

For the Packers Jamaal Williams was carted off the field on the first play from scrimmage. He did not return.