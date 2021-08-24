ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Alliance

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 alliance became official Tuesday, with the three conferences coming together "on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."

The three leagues emphasized common values and unanimous support impacting key topics affecting college athletes and schools in all sports. Sources say the Pac-12 has been the most aggressive of the three leagues in forming and encouraging the alliance.

"The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes," new Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement. "We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics."

The three leagues already have 68 football games scheduled to take place between 2022 and 2035. The number increases to 103 when including Notre Dame, which plays USC, Stanford and five ACC opponents annually.

Future men's and women's basketball schedules will feature more early and midseason games between the leagues, as well as annual events such as the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which has been held since 1999.