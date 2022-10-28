Adding to Woes, 3-5 Bucs Lose 2-Time Pro Bowler for Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

An MRI on Friday confirmed the Achilles tear, with the source saying Barrett is expected to be out seven to nine months.

Barrett was injured on a third-and-1 run play during the third quarter of Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After being attended to by athletic trainers, Barrett came off the field while barely putting any weight on his lower left leg and was carted off to the locker room once on the sideline.

The 29-year-old had three sacks in eight games this season, his fourth in Tampa Bay. Barrett was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021 as a Buccaneer, and spent his first four NFL seasons as a member of the Denver Broncos.