Adding to Woes, 3-5 Bucs Lose 2-Time Pro Bowler for Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.
An MRI on Friday confirmed the Achilles tear, with the source saying Barrett is expected to be out seven to nine months.
Barrett was injured on a third-and-1 run play during the third quarter of Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After being attended to by athletic trainers, Barrett came off the field while barely putting any weight on his lower left leg and was carted off to the locker room once on the sideline.
The 29-year-old had three sacks in eight games this season, his fourth in Tampa Bay. Barrett was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2021 as a Buccaneer, and spent his first four NFL seasons as a member of the Denver Broncos.
Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons
The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.
Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.
The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.