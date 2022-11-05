It has been a very exciting year on the football field for many South Dakota High School teams and that will culminate with some of them having a chance to win a state championship next weekend.

All South Dakota High School football state championship games will be played inside the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, SD.

After a very entertaining semi-final Friday, the matchups for all the state championship games in the state are set.

Here is a look at all the state title game matchups for the state of South Dakota on the football field.

Class 11AAA - Saturday at 7pm

No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. No. 3 Harrisburg

Class 11AA - Saturday at 1pm

No. 2 Tea Area vs. No. 1 Pierre

Class 11A - Friday at 7:30pm

No. 2 West Central vs. No. 1 Dell Rapids

Class 11B - Friday at 2:30pm

No. 1 Winner vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson

Class 9AA - Friday at 10:30am

No. 1 Wall vs. No. 6 Parkston

Class 9A - Thursday at 7pm

No. 1 Warner vs. No. 3 Gregory

Class 9B - Thursday at 11am

No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area vs. No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare

All games can be seen on South Dakota Public Broadcasting and tickets for the game are all general admission and can be purchased through the USD ticket office and at the door.

For more information on the schools involved as well as other high school sports in South Dakota, you can visit the SDHSAA website.