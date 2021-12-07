As the season has rolled along, the NFC North has been controlled by the Green Bay Packers and with last week's results that hasn't changed.

Chicago and Minnesota both lost which dropped them further in the standings and even though Detroit won, it was their first of the season, leaving the Packers still well atop the division lead.

That said, there is always betting lines that will bring you back to watch even if your team isn't doing so well.

As the Vikings and Bears look to get back on the winning track and the Lions try to put together a win streak, their fans may be cashing in either way.

Green Bay will get back to play not only trying to strengthen their lead in the division, but also in pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Here's a look at all the NFC North betting odds for this week in the NFL.

- Minnesota Vikings -3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Over/Under total of 44 (Thursday)

- Denver Broncos -8 vs. Detroit Lions and Over/Under total of 42 (Sunday)

- Green Bay Packers -12.5 vs. Chicago Bears and Over/Under total of 43.5 (Sunday)

For more information on the NFC North, the teams throughout the league and the remaining schedules for all teams, you can visit the league website.