All The NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds This Week

We are down to eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs and all of the teams left have plenty of storylines to deliver to the fans.

Anytime you have Mahomes, Rodgers, Brady, Stafford and others, you are primed for some great QB play and hopefully some competitive matchups across the board.

All eight teams remaining are two wins away from a trip to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl and they will have to start with another win this weekend.

Even though most fans are concerned with their teams wins and losses this time of the year, some are just concerned with whether or not the team they bet on, covers the spread.

Here's a look at all the betting odds for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

- Tennessee Titans -3.5 vs Cincinnati Bengals and Over/Under total of 47

- Green Bay Packers -6 vs San Francisco 49ers and Over/Under total of 47

- Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 vs Los Angles Rams and Over/Under total of 48.5

- Kansas City Chiefs -1.5 vs Buffalo Bills and Over/Under total of 54.5

