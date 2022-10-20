Amazing Annual Junkin’ Market Days Coming!

So what are Junkin' Market Days all about?

Maybe we should talk about what Junkin' Market Days isn't about, first.

As many a collector has said at one time or another, “It's not junk if it has value to you!”.

So if the terms "repurposed", "rustic", "shabby chic", "farmhouse", or "vintage", send your pulse racing - - the two-day Sioux Falls' Junkin' Market Days event is for you!

Because that is exactly what you will find.

Saying that you'll see "one-of-a-kind items" is a complete understatement!

Junkin' Market Days is happening this Friday, October 21, from 4 PM to 8 PM, and Saturday, October 22, from 9 AM to 4 PM., at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 100 N. Lyon Boulevard.

What will you find in the Expo Building?

Hundreds of vendors from all over South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and other states, who'll be bringing in a whole lot of good - -stuff!

We're talking about the best of recycled, recovered, reconditioned, and restored items for your yard, garden, and home.

You'll also find boutique clothing, jewelry, toys, artwork, candles, and decor items, not to mention - -all kinds of food products to sample, and buy.

This event is meant to boost small businesses across the area looking to sell their products and give all of us a headstart on our holiday shopping lists.

Organizer Kerry Bamsey said:

Everything at the market is either made by the vendor or lovingly purchased with the intent to resell for a boutique experience.

Tickets are $5 and you can buy them online or at the door.

For more information, see Junkin' Market Days on their website, on Facebook, or call 1-605-941-4958.