Another Former Packer Joins Aaron Rodgers in New York

This is getting out of control. The Green Bay Packers chose not to resign one of their best defensive players this offseason, and now the veteran is on his way to join Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Adrian Amos, who has had nothing short of a stellar career with Green Bay, will now reportedly join the New York Jets on a 1-year deal.

Amos, who turned 30 in April, had been a stalwart at safety for the Packers in recent seasons.

Since joining Green Bay before the 2019 season, Amos has recorded 7 interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Here's a bit on the deal that has landed the Penn State alum in the Big Apple:

Amos spent the last four seasons in Green Bay and joins Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Billy Turner as former Packers to make the move to the Jets this offseason. Amos did not miss a game during those four seasons and had 362 tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery in his 66 regular season appearances.

It's a long list of ex-Packers now on this year's version of the New York Jets.

Joining Rodgers there includes the likes of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, Tim Boyle, and now, Amos.

The Packers have a big hole on the backend of their defense now, with no discernable front-runner for the open position(s). Former first rounder Darnell Savage is the only defensive back on the roster with significant snaps at safety, and he has been benched in the past.

Source: Pro Football Talk

