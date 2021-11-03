Another Sioux Falls Wendy’s Has Permanently Closed

The Wendy's restaurant on 41st St and Louise Ave near Empire Mall in Sioux Falls has closed its doors. Like many fast-food restaurants, this location had closed its dining room several months ago and was only serving customers through the drive-thru.

A Google search for "Wendy's Sioux Falls" shows the 41st Street location listed as "permanently closed." There is also a sign on the drive-thru window and front door that says "We sincerely apologize, this location is closed! Please visit one of our other locations!"

With this new closure and the recent closure of the Wendy's on Minnesota Ave, there are only two locations in Sioux Falls that remain to get your Frosty shake. One is at 12th St and Lyons Ave and the other is on the east side on Highline Place near Walmart.

It is currently unknown as to why the 41st Street location suddenly closed. If I was to speculate, one reason could be the lack of employees. Businesses are having a tough time hiring people who actually want to work. The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard.