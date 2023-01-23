Another South Dakota State Jackrabbit Returning for 2023 Season

South Dakota State Jackrabbit football finished the 2022 season with the first ever National Championship in program history.

With the big win over the North Dakota State Bison and the ensuing retirement of longtime Head Coach John Stiegelmeier, many would assume the Jacks may lose a large contingent of their Juniors and Seniors to the NFL.

After already learning that wideouts Jadon and Jaxon Janke will be back, as well as offensive lineman Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick, the Jacks have more news on that same front.

Longtime Jackrabbit Tight End Zach Heins announced that he will also return for another season and title defense.

Here is the post from Heins' Twitter page:

Heins, a native of Sioux Falls and grad of Washington High School, finished third on the team last year in receptions, trailing only the Janke brothers. He finished the season with 29 catches for 347 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Of course, it is widely expected that fellow Tight End Tucker Kraft will be highly selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. Now Heins takes on a true leading role at the position in what will surely be a potent offense in 2023.

Sources: Zach Heins Twitter and GoJacks.com (Stats)