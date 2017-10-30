Both South Dakota and South Dakota State have slightly improved their positions in the FCS Coaches Poll this week.

The Coyotes (7-1/4-1 MVFC) are up one spot - from seventh to sixth - after a commanding 42-0 home win over Southern Illinois.

The Jackrabbits (6-2/3-2 MVFC) move into sole possession of number-eight after a 52-24 win at then-14th ranked Western Illinois. A week ago, SDSU shared the eight spot with Samford.

In all, five Missouri Valley teams are in the Coaches Top 25 this week, the fewest this season, as Northern Iowa and Youngstown State drop out of the poll.

FCS Coaches Top 10

1. James Madison

2. North Dakota State

3. Jacksonville State

4. Central Arkansas

5. Sam Houston State

6. South Dakota

7. North Carolina A&T

8. South Dakota State

9. Wofford

10. Elon

This Saturday (November 4), #6 USD plays at unranked Northern Iowa, while #8 SDSU hosts #2 North Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game.