In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60.

With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks.

WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING STORES?

In a report from CEO Doug McMillon, record, and soaring theft along with price hikes .......

“If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said.

HOW MANY STORES?

South Dakota 15

Minnesota 68

Iowa 60

Are any South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Walmart stores on the closing list? Not yet.

The Hill reports that a Walmart in southeast Albuquerque, New Mexico, is set to close within a month. Walmart is also preparing to close a store in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and three stores in the Chicago area.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and discount stores.

Are there better shopping choices you can make? You betcha. Shop LOCAL!

