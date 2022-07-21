Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Agrees To $230.5 Million Deal

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray has agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, a deal that makes him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks.

The deal, which runs through the 2028 season, includes $160 million in guaranteed money, the source told Schefter. The Cardinals officially announced Murray's five-year extension Thursday but did not disclose terms.

The average annual value of Murray's deal is $46.1 million, which is the second highest in the NFL behind only Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Murray, 24, already had been under contract through the 2023 season after the Cardinals exercised their fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April.

Murray, who was drafted first overall by the Cardinals in 2019, has established himself as one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks over the past three seasons. He led the Cardinals to year-over-year improvement each season -- from five wins in 2019 to eight in 2020 and 11 in 2021, all while setting records.