AP 2017 All-Pro Teams Features Seven from NFC North

Minnesota leads all NFC North teams with four of the seven selections on the 2017 Associated Press All-Pro teams.

The Vikings, who are set to host a NFC Divisional Round playoff game on January 14, had four players selected for five different spots. Xavier Rhodes was voted an All-Pro First Team corner while also getting placed as a second team defensive back. He was the only member of the Vikings team to be mentioned twice. Out of the four selected, three are on the defensive side.

Detroit placed two players on the All-Pro First Team this season. Defensive back Darius Slay was picked in the defensive back position, while Jamal Agnew was voted as the special teams returner.

Green Bay's David Bakhtiari was the only selection for the Packers. Chicago was the only team in the NFC North to not have anyone voted in.

Here are the complete 2017 Associated Press All-Pro Teams for 2017:

First Team Offense

Quarterback – Tom Brady, Patriots

Running Back – Todd Gurley, Rams

Flex – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

Tight End – Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Wide Receivers – Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

Left Tackle – Andrew Whitworth, Rams

Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Eagles

Left Guard – Andrew Norwell, Panthers

Right Guard – David DeCastro, Steelers

Center – Jason Kelce, Eagles

First Team Defense

Edge Rushers – Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers

Linebackers – Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerbacks – Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Safeties – Kevin Byard, Titans; Harrison Smith, Vikings

Defensive Back – Darius Slay, Lions

First Team Special Teams

Punter – Johnny Hekker, Rams

Kicker – Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Kick Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams

Returner – Jamal Agnew, Lions

Special Teamer – Budda Baker, Cardinals

Second Team Offense

Quarterback – Carson Wentz, Eagles

Running Back – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers

Flex – Alvin Kamara, Saints

Tight End – Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Wide Receivers – Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings

Left Tackle – David Bakhtiari, Packers

Right Tackle – Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs, and Daryl Williams, Panthers

Left Guard – Rodger Saffold, Rams

Right Guard – Zach Martin, Cowboys

Center – Alex Mack, Falcons

Second Team Defense

Edge Rushers – Everson Griffen, Vikings; DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Interior Linemen – Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Calais Campbell, Jaguars

Linebackers – Von Miller, Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jaguars

Cornerbacks – Casey Hayward, Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jaguars

Safeties – Earl Thomas, Seahawks; Micah Hyde, Bills

Defensive Back – Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Second Team Special Teams

Punter – Brett Kern, Titans

Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Ravens

Kick Returner – Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

Punt Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams