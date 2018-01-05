AP 2017 All-Pro Teams Features Seven from NFC North
Minnesota leads all NFC North teams with four of the seven selections on the 2017 Associated Press All-Pro teams.
The Vikings, who are set to host a NFC Divisional Round playoff game on January 14, had four players selected for five different spots. Xavier Rhodes was voted an All-Pro First Team corner while also getting placed as a second team defensive back. He was the only member of the Vikings team to be mentioned twice. Out of the four selected, three are on the defensive side.
Detroit placed two players on the All-Pro First Team this season. Defensive back Darius Slay was picked in the defensive back position, while Jamal Agnew was voted as the special teams returner.
Green Bay's David Bakhtiari was the only selection for the Packers. Chicago was the only team in the NFC North to not have anyone voted in.
Here are the complete 2017 Associated Press All-Pro Teams for 2017:
First Team Offense
Quarterback – Tom Brady, Patriots
Running Back – Todd Gurley, Rams
Flex – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
Tight End – Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Wide Receivers – Antonio Brown, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
Left Tackle – Andrew Whitworth, Rams
Right Tackle – Lane Johnson, Eagles
Left Guard – Andrew Norwell, Panthers
Right Guard – David DeCastro, Steelers
Center – Jason Kelce, Eagles
First Team Defense
Edge Rushers – Calais Campbell, Jaguars; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior Linemen – Aaron Donald, Rams; Cam Heyward, Steelers
Linebackers – Chandler Jones, Cardinals; Luke Kuechly, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerbacks – Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Safeties – Kevin Byard, Titans; Harrison Smith, Vikings
Defensive Back – Darius Slay, Lions
First Team Special Teams
Punter – Johnny Hekker, Rams
Kicker – Greg Zuerlein, Rams
Kick Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Returner – Jamal Agnew, Lions
Special Teamer – Budda Baker, Cardinals
Second Team Offense
Quarterback – Carson Wentz, Eagles
Running Back – Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
Flex – Alvin Kamara, Saints
Tight End – Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Wide Receivers – Julio Jones, Falcons; Adam Thielen, Vikings
Left Tackle – David Bakhtiari, Packers
Right Tackle – Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs, and Daryl Williams, Panthers
Left Guard – Rodger Saffold, Rams
Right Guard – Zach Martin, Cowboys
Center – Alex Mack, Falcons
Second Team Defense
Edge Rushers – Everson Griffen, Vikings; DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
Interior Linemen – Fletcher Cox, Eagles; Calais Campbell, Jaguars
Linebackers – Von Miller, Broncos; C.J. Mosley, Ravens; Telvin Smith, Jaguars
Cornerbacks – Casey Hayward, Chargers; A. J. Bouye, Jaguars
Safeties – Earl Thomas, Seahawks; Micah Hyde, Bills
Defensive Back – Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Second Team Special Teams
Punter – Brett Kern, Titans
Placekicker – Justin Tucker, Ravens
Kick Returner – Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Punt Returner – Pharoh Cooper, Rams
Special Teamer – Matthew Slater, Patriots