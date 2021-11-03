Atlanta Braves World Series Champions

Behind the chop of their fans, the Atlanta Braves have claimed their first Major League Baseball championship since 1995. Game-6 of the World Series at the home field of the Houston Astros was sealed with a 7-0 shutout by the Braves.

Jorge Soler emerged as the clear-cut MVP of the Braves' six-game victory over the Houston Astros with a thundering three-run, third-inning homer off starter Luis Garcia, giving the Braves an early lead that they expanded the rest of the way.

"[Winning MVP] means a lot to me, to my family, to the organization," Soler said, via Braves interpreter Franco Garcia. "It's something really special."

The championship is the second of Soler's career. He was a member of the 2016 championship-drought-snapping Chicago Cubs, getting two hits in that season's thrilling Fall Classic.

This season the Braves were powered by Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Soler, their four new additions. By Austin Riley, who became a star in his age-24 season. By an excellent trio of starting pitchers (Fried, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson) and a dynamic bullpen foursome (A.J. Minter, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and Will Smith). And, most of all, by their lynchpin, Freddie Freeman, a pending free agent who continued to be a steady presence.