We're still waiting for the first loss between Augustana and USF this season, as both programs won in contrasting styles Saturday to move to 3-0.

Augie rallied late to stun UMary on the road, while USF dominated from the jump against Bemidji State to send the Beavers to a surprising 0-3 start.

First, USF's recap of Saturday's action:

Get our free mobile app

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The University of Sioux Falls football team (3-0, 2-0 NSIC) delivered a statement win this afternoon, powering past Bemidji State (0-3, 0-2 NSIC) in a commanding 56-23 win at Chet Anderson Stadium. Lightning Start The Cougars wasted no time setting the tone. On the opening kickoff, Adonis Hutchinson raced it back 102 yards for a touchdown, giving USF a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game. Offensive Firepower Quarterback Camden Dean was near-perfect, completing 19-of-24 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns while adding a rushing score. He spread the wealth across the receiving corps: Isaiah Emanuel : 2 receptions for 27 yards while adding an 11-yard TD catch.

Christian Janis broke free for a 30-yard touchdown reception.

Dahlton Wood added two touchdown grabs with 3 receptions and 31 yards

added two touchdown grabs with 3 receptions and 31 yards Hank Brown Jr. recorded a career high game with 7 receptions for 127 yards Balanced Attack, Relentless Pace USF piled up 521 yards of total offense, converting 11-of-18 third downs and both fourth-down tries. The Cougars scored on four-of-five drives inside the red zone, showcasing both efficiency and explosiveness. With over 36 minutes of offense, Sioux Falls continues to lead the NSIC in time of possession while averaging 37:57 a game.

As for the Vikings, they didn't look the part of a team that was primed to win on Saturday for the bulk of the game, but struck gold when they needed to in the fourth and final quarter of action:

BISMARCK, N.D. - For the second time in three weeks, Gunnar Hensley found Cody Oswald in the rain for a game-winning touchdown to lift the Augustana football team to victory. This afternoon, Oswald fought through contact for a 19-yard grab with 17 seconds remaining to boost the No. 11-ranked Vikings (3-0 overall, 2-0 NSIC) to a 21-20 win over UMary (1-2, 0-2) on Saturday afternoon at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. Oswald finished the day with 94 yards on four receptions, including 59 yards on a pair of catches on the final drive, while Klayton Sattler had six catches for 60 yards and his first career touchdown. Isaiah Huber added 59 receiving yards on six catches while Gunnar Hensley threw for 251 yards, 156 in the final quarter, on 21 of 35 passing with a pair of touchdowns. Logan Leonard led all defenders with eight tackles, seven solo, and recovered a fumble. Quinton Adams flew around the field, racking up seven tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Jack Detert tallied his first career sack while Kael Ryan had seven tackles.

Next up for both teams, Augie stays on the road at Bemidji next weekend, while USF returns home to play host to Duluth. For the latest on both programs, visit the official links below.

Sources: GoAugie and USF Cougars