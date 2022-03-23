Augie’s Tom Billeter Named NABC District Coach of the Year

In the Sioux Empire, most are aware of the great career that Augustana University head coach Tom Billeter has had and he is far from done after another great season.

Augustana made a deep run in the DII NCAA Tournament, with a trip to the Sweet 16 and showed once again how good the Vikings are on the basketball court.

On Monday, Tom Billeter added another accolade to his amazing resume as he was named the NABC District Coach of the Year.

Here is the complete release from the Augustana University Athletic Department on the honor for Tom Billeter.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NABC has announced the 2022 NABC Division II All-District Teams and District Coach of the Year. Augustana head men's basketball coach Tom Billeter is the Central Region Coach of the Year while Tyler Riemersma is a First Team All-District honoree.

Billeter guided the Vikings to an NSIC Championship in 2021-22 with a 17-2 NSIC record while Augustana went 26-4 on the season. Augustana earned the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region, earning postseason hosting rights.

Billeter, completing his 19th season with AU, was also the 2022 NSIC Coach of the Year.

Riemersma, completing his collegiate eligibility this season, was the NSIC South Division Player of the Year and led the league with six NSIC Player of the Week honors.

The Bloomington, Minnesota, native averaged a double-double with 18.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per outing. It marked the third-straight year of the double-double average while he ranks eighth in the nation with 323 rebounds and 13th nationally with 3.66 offensive rebounds per game.

Just last week, Riemersma was named the NCAA Division II CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, marking the top student-athlete in men's basketball.

The NABC All-District honors are voted on by NABC-member coaches across NCAA Division II.

First Team

Austin Andrews, Minnesota Duluth

Tray Buchanan, Emporia State

Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State

Tyler Riemersma , Augustana

Isaiah Wade, Central Oklahoma

Second Team

Drew Blair, Minnesota Duluth

Adam Dworsky, Southeastern Oklahoma State

Burke Putnam, Oklahoma Baptist

Joe Smoldt, Upper Iowa

Jared Vitztum, Fort Hays State

Coach of the Year:

Tom Billeter , Augustana

