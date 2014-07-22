Augustana Basketball Announces 2014-2015 Basketball Schedule

The Augustana men's basketball team has announced its regular season schedule today, which includes details about their return to the Sioux Falls Arena.

Augie will be faced with a 29 game schedule spanning from November 8th through February 21st. The Vikings will play three games at the Elmen Center, two regular season games at the Sanford Pentagon, and 12 games at the Sioux Falls Arena. The first contest at the Arena will be on November 19th against Dakota State University.

The Vikings will not have to step outside of Sioux Falls until early December when they travel to Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul. In total, Augustana will only play 10 games outside of their home city.