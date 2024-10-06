Augustana Football Claims Viking Days Win
On Saturday, the Augustana football team claimed a Viking Days victory over Minnesota Duluth, 28-24.
Gunnar Hensley finished the game 22 of 27 for 291 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Jack Fisher had his third consecutive game over 100 yards receiving, catching eight passes for 148 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Peyton Buckley came up strong defensively, making eight tackles. Isaiah Huber had another great all-purpose performance with 70 receiving yards and 46 punt return yards while catching a touchdown pass.
Kade Lynott picked up a sack and tied for a team-high with 10 tackles and Isaiah Ryan also added 10 tackles and had two pass breakups.
