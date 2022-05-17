Augustana Hockey Becomes Member of CCHA Ahead of Inaugural Season

Augustana Hockey is on the way. Not only has the University announced its first coach and begun work on its ice arena, but on Tuesday morning they announced that they will be members of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, or CCHA beginning with their inaugural season.

The CCHA features 8 current member schools, and Augustana will be the ninth.

In addition to the Vikings, here are the 8 other schools that play in the CCHA:

Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech University, Northern Michigan University, Bemidji State University, Minnesota State University, The University of St. Thomas, and Bowling Green State University.

The CCHA has long been a part of Collegiate Hockey, with it's origins dating back to 1971.

Appearing on Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert on ESPN Sioux Falls on Tuesday Afternoon, Augustana Athletic Director Josh Morton had these thoughts on the exciting opportunity for the new program:

Augustana will immediately be a full-member, and conference play will start immediately, although not a full schedule:

In addition to the new rivalries that will be made, Augustana has some very familiar opponents in the new conference as well:

It is surely a very exciting development for the new program here in Sioux Falls. It's safe to say there will be an influx of high quality college hockey in our area, and I personally can't wait to see Augie hit the ice!

