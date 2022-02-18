Augustana Is the Only South Dakota School on the List of Top 500 Universities in U.S.
When more than 1,000 American colleges and universities were recently ranked in 30 different areas, only one South Dakota institution landed in the top 500.
Augustana University in Sioux Falls checks in at number 180 on the list, which was compiled by the website WalletHub.
Schools were graded on data in seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
In Augie's case, the school scored very high in career outcomes (96th overall) and education outcomes.
The rest of Augustana's report card:
- Student selectivity (ACT/SAT scores, share of freshmen in top 10 percent of high school graduating Class - 277
- Campus experience (Share of students living on-campus, gender & racial Diversity) - 367
- Faculty resources (Student-faculty ratio, average class size) - 486
- Campus safety (On-campus crime) - 662
- Cost & Financing (Student loan debt) - 713
Augustana was founded in 1860.
Nearby Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa was 216th on the list.
TOP TEN COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Princeton University
- California Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- Yale University
- Rice University
- Northwestern University
- Duke University
- Stanford University
- Johns Hopkins University
