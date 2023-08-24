BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The Augustana University women's golf team was picked to finish atop the NSIC for the fourth-straight year and 13th time in 14 years in the NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Wednesday. In addition, Molly Stevens was picked as the NSIC Preseason Golfer of the Year.

Stevens, the two-time reigning Golfer of the Year, earned WGCA All-Region honors last season averaging 77.2 strokes per round. The consistent ball-striker finished in the top 10 in 10 events, won medalist honors at three events, and owned a season-low round of 69.

Augustana advanced to the NCAA Championship site a year ago and returns all five starters from that event in Stevens, Lanie Veenendall, Shannon McCormick, Lauren Tims, and Masy Mock.

Get our free mobile app

In addition, the Vikings return Rachel Halvorson, Rachel Schwarz, and Annika Stensrud while adding Mattie Weidenbach to the group.

The Vikings open 2023-24 at the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Missouri, before embarking on four more events during the fall portion of the season. The opener is slated for Sept. 5-6. Locally, Augustana will compete at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Course in Larchwood, Iowa, Oct. 9-10.

NSIC NSIC loading...

Full NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll

Augustana

Winona State

Wayne State

Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls

Southwest Minnesota State

UMary

Minot State

Minnesota Crookston

Bemidji State

MSU Moorhead