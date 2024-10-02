Ahead of Exhibition Sat., Augustana Inks Series with N Dakota

Thus far in their brief existence, the Augustana Viking hockey program has been able to schedule some marquee programs.

On Saturday, they travel to Grand Forks to take on the Fighting Hawks for an exhibition ahead of the second season of Viking hockey getting underway.

On Wednesday, news broke that the two programs have agreed to a home-and-home series in the near future.

The Dakota border battle will be the first of its kind, and it's a big get for both programs in the non-conference slate:

Augustana and North Dakota have agreed to a home-and-home series, with the Vikings set to host North Dakota of the NCHC in Midco Arena during the 2027-28 season with Augustana set to play in Ralph Engelstad Arena in the 2028-29 season.

The pair of future series are another exciting addition to the future of Augustana Hockey.

The Vikings officially drop the puck on year number two next Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th when they welcome Long Island University to Sioux Falls at Midco Arena.

For more information on Augie Hockey, including tickets, visit the official site or GoAugie.com/Tickets.

