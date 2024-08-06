Minnesota-Duluth #1, Augie #2 in Preseason NSIC FB Poll
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released their 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday, and defending Champion Augustana came in at #2.
The Vikings, who last season compiled a conference mark of 9-1 en route to an NSIC title, were picked second behind Minnesota-Duluth.
The Bulldogs 8 of a possible 13 first place votes, and accumulated a total of 134 points in the poll ahead of Augie's 124.
Here's the entirety of the poll released on Tuesday:
Full NSIC Coaches' Poll
1. Minnesota Duluth (8), 134
2. Augustana (3), 124
3. Minnesota State (1), 120
4. Wayne State, 116
5. Bemidji State (1), 112
6. MSU Moorhead, 88
7. Winona State, 75
8. Sioux Falls, 62
9. Northern State, 57
10. Concordia-St. Paul, 40
11. Southwest Minnesota State, 34
12. Minot State, 31
13. UMary, 21
Augustana will open the season on Thursday, September 5th at UMary, and will take on SDSU in Brookings the following Saturday. The home opener for the Vikings will be Saturday, September 21st against Northern State. To buy single game or season tickets, or to just get more info on the Vikings this season, visit GoAugie.com.
The University of Sioux Falls Cougars come in at #8 in the preseason poll with 62 total points. Head Coach Jim Glogowski enters year number two guiding the program, as they welcome back a wealth of talent and experience.
The Coo open up the season at St. Thomas on Thursday, August 29th before they head to Aberdeen to take on Northern State on Saturday, September 7th. The home opener for the Coo is set for Saturday, September 14th against UMary. For more on the Cougars, visit the official site here.
Sources: GoAugie and USFCougars
