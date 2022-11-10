Augustana University Best In Nursing

Just how vital is healthcare in South Dakota? Augustana University takes its nursing program seriously and recognizes the overwelling need to provide the best programs for students. And, it comes down to fill the growing gaps in the healthcare industry.

Registered Nursing recently honored the Augustana University nursing program for its importance of higher learning, thus providing a higher standard of patient care.

The online site pointed to the job opportunities in South Dakota that will increase over the next 5 years by approximately 13%, equaling 300 or so open job opportunities per year. With the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting the average annual salary for an RN in the state at $60,540, nursing will continue to be a top career pick for the foreseeable future.

For over 75 years, the Augustana University Department of Nursing in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has offered students innovative nursing programs, such as their BSN pathway. Highly qualified faculty guide students through an exemplary curriculum that includes hands-on learning experiences and a liberal arts foundation.

There is also an accelerated BSN track for students who hold a college degree and have completed prerequisite courses.

Other South Dakota schools also rated high for nursing:

1 - Augustana University, 95.7

2 - University of Sioux Falls, 93.58

3 - South Dakota State University, 92.06

4 - University of South Dakota, 91.72

5 - Southeast Technical College, 90.87

RegisteredNursing.org assessed registered nursing programs on several factors, including first-time NCLEX Exam pass rates, which are used by state boards of nursing across the country to determine student competency required for licensure.

Currently, there are over 1,000 nursing-related openings in South Dakota.

