The Augustana Vikings were down late in the rivalry tilt against Sioux Falls on Saturday, but they certainly weren't out.

Augie put together a 19-point 4th quarter to pick up a stunning come-from-behind victory and move to 6-0 on the season.

The Vikings were the 8th-ranked team in the country heading into Saturday's game, and they're moving up once again in the latest set of rankings.

Here's a look at this week's poll:

Dropped Out: Carson-Newman (22)

Others Receiving Votes: Benedict, 23; Indiana (Pa.), 15; Fort Hays St., 14; Southern Arkansas, 14; Charleston, 9; Catawba, 8; Emory & Henry, 8; Nebraska-Kearney, 4; Chadron St., 3; Henderson St., 3; Upper Iowa, 3; Albany St., 2; Carson-Newman, 1; Edward Waters, 1.

Source: AFCA Top 25