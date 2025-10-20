It's been a very successful season thus far for the Augustana Vikings, and they suddenly find themselves among the elite DII teams in the country.

The Vikings continued their ascent in the latest rankings on Monday, and are now a Top 5 team for the first time this season.

The team is 7-0, and was off this past week, while Western Colorado slipped to #6 despite a victory over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the poll:

Dropped Out: UNC Pembroke (20)

Others Receiving Votes: Frostburg St., 36; Albany St., 17; Chadron St., 9; UNC Pembroke, 8; California (Pa.), 6; Assumption, 3; Henderson St., 2; Northern St., 2; Carson-Newman, 1.

--

The Vikings take on Southwest Minnesota State this weekend, a 1:00 kickoff from Marshall.

Source: AFCA Top 25