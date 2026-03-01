The Augustana Vikings got the lift they needed from the NSIC South Division Player of the Year when they needed it the most on Saturday.

Tam Ferguson finished the team's first NSIC Tournament matchup with 23 points, but his final 3 points of the evening were the story of the game.

The Vikings survived a tremendous team on Saturday Night, as the 10th-seeded Moorhead Dragons looked the part of a confident team headed into March.

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Tameron Ferguson hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in overtime to lift the second-seeded Augustana men's basketball team to a 83-82 victory over 10th-seeded MSU Moorhead in the NSIC Quarterfinals on Saturday night in the Sanford Pentagon.

With the win, the Vikings (19-9) advance to the NSIC Semifinals on Monday at 7 p.m. They will take on the winner of Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth, who will meet at 7 p.m., on Sunday. It is the first NSIC Semifinal trip for AU since 2021-22. Tickets for Monday's game can be found here.

Ferguson scored 23 points, including the final five points of regulation and the game-winning 3-pointer, while grabbing 10 rebounds, including four offensive rebounds in the second half, with four assists. He shot 9 of 19 from the field, including 8 of 13 in the second half and overtime.

Tanner Te Slaa was the engine in the first half, doing everything he could to keep the Vikings in the game. He finished the night with 19 points and knocked down five 3-pointers with a pair of blocks.

Caden Hinker recorded his first double double since Dec. 18, scoring 12 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Bennett Fried fueled the fire off the bench, finishing the night with 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting while ending the night as a +9.

The Dragons scored six of the first eight points of the game before Te Slaa sandwiched three MSUM free throws with 3-pointers to get within 9-8. With MSUM up four points, Fried got a dunk and Sam Rensch knocked down a jumper to even the game at 15-15 with 11:28 left in the first half.

After a Dragon layup to give them the lead, Fried took it for the Vikings, knocking down a 3-pointer before Jack Hastreiter hit one of his own to give the Vikings a 21-17 lead at the 10:06 mark of the first half.

MSUM countered with a 14-2 run down to the 7:20 mark to grow a 31-23 lead. Hinker and Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola each got a bucket but a Dragon 3-pointer followed to keep their lead at seven points.

The Vikings went on the move as Te Slaa got a layup and Fried and Westmoreland-Vendiola combined to make three free throws to bring AU within two points and, after a Dragon jumper, Te Slaa hit from deep to get within 36-35 with 2:20 to play in the half. MSUM went on to score five of the next seven points until a pair of Ferguson free throws brought the game to a 41-39 halftime score.

It would be AU who opened the second half with fire, outscoring the Dragons 14-6 for its largest lead of the night at 53-47. It wouldn't last long, though, as the Dragons went on an 18-4 run to grow their own largest lead of the night at 65-57 with 8:31 to go.

Te Slaa reignited the offense with a 3-pointer and Rensch added a free throw. Ferguson got to the rack for a layup, Te Slaa added a layup and Hinker got a layup to close an 11-0 run and regain the lead at 68-65.

Nine of the next 10 points went to MSUM as they took the lead right back at 74-69 with 2:23 to go. That would be it for the Dragons offensively, though, as Ferguson hit a step-back 3-pointer at the wing with 1:21 to go and then cleaned up his own miss for a tip-in with 49 seconds to go to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Fried made a statement to open the extra frame when he threw down a vicious dunk over a Dragon defender for the lead. After an MSUM jumper, Hinker got a layup to go to take it right back. The game got to a tie at the 1:54 mark after a Hinker free throw before the defenses locked in.

Te Slaa got a block and then, off an offensive board, MSUM missed a 3-pointer. AU came back down and missed a pair of free throws before a layup with 37 seconds left put the Dragons in front. 10 seconds later, Ferguson hit a 3-pointer and MSUM saw a game-winning 3-point attempt hit the back iron to close out the Viking victory.

Here's a great post highlighting the final moments:

The Vikings are now on to the Semifinals on the Men's NSIC Tournament, and will await the winner of 3rd seeded C-SP and 6th seeded Duluth, who play on Sunday at 7:00. The Vikings will take on the winner on Monday night inside the Pentagon, a 7:00 start time.

For the latest on the NSIC Tournament, visit the official site here.

Source: GoAugie.com