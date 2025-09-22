The Augustana Vikings dominated in Bemidji over the weekend, but it wasn't enough to move the program up in the latest AFCA Top 25 on Monday.

Augie took care of business at Bemidji State, picking up a dominant 42-14 win, but every other team ahead of them in the rankings also picked up a win.

The Sioux Falls Cougars were ranked last week for the first time since 2022, but fell out this week after suffering their first loss of the season against Duluth.

Here's a look at this week's rankings:

Dropped Out: Lenoir-Rhyne (19), Johnson C. Smith (21), Michigan Tech (24), Sioux Falls (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 24; Clarion, 19; Frostburg St., 19; Ashland, 18; Charleston, 16; Lenoir-Rhyne, 15; Johnson C. Smith, 13; Indiana (Pa.), 10; Fort Hays St., 6; UNC Pembroke, 6; Sioux Falls, 5; Colorado School of Mines, 4; Northwest Missouri St., 4; Nebraska-Kearney, 2; Ohio Dominican, 2; Catawba, 1; Edward Waters, 1; New Mexico Highlands, 1; Upper Iowa, 1.

Source: AFCA Top 25