Augustana Women Open Regional NCAA Tourney Play Friday

Augustana College

The Augustana Women's basketball team did enough this season to prolong the storied career of Head Coach Dave Krauth into the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday, the Viking Women's Basketball team will open Central Regional play as they are set to take on Missouri Southern.

Augustana boasts a record of 25-5 on the season and managed to win 12 of their final 13 regular season games.

Despite not taking home the NSIC Tournament title, the Vikings earned the 6-seed in the Central Region, and have earned a matchup with the 3rd-seeded Lions.

As champions of the MIAA, Missouri Southern has an overall record of 27-6.

Tip-off from Duluth is set for Noon on Friday, and you can listen to live coverage of the game on 100.1 FM KXRB.

Per the story at GoAugie.com:

Augustana is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 when the Vikings hosted the regional in Sioux Falls. The Vikings advanced to the Sweet 16 that year behind the dominance of Logan and Presley O'Farrell, Lynsey Prosser, Paige Peterson and Shelby Selland. Augustana is 12-14 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Augustana Viking Women's Basketball team aims to improve that overall tournament record, as they look begin one last impactful run under legendary head coach Dave Krauth on Friday.

Source: GoAugie

