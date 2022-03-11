Augustana’s Tyler Riemersma Tabbed D2CCA All-Central Region

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Augustana’s Tyler Riemersma has been named to the 2021-22 D2CCA NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball All-Central Region First Team. The region consists of 42 teams across three conferences with 11 honorees picked.

He is the first Conference Commissioners Association All-Region honoree since Jordan Spencer in the 2016-17 season.

Riemersma, the 2021-22 NSIC South Division Player of the Year, earns his first all-region accolade after averaging a double-double for the third-straight year. He leads AU with 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per outing and was a six-time NSIC Player of the Week honoree.

Get our free mobile app

He scored 20 plus points in eight games this season, reaching double-figure scoring in 19 contests. He totaled 16 double-doubles, a mark that ranks 10th in the nation.

He helped Augustana win the NSIC Championship while holding a 23-2 regular-season record.

Augustana ranked No. 6 in the country, is the top seed in the Central Region, and is the host of the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship taking place Saturday through Tuesday. The Vikings face Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at GoAugie.com/D2MBBCentral.

Each of the five D2CCA All-Central Region First Team selections will now be listed on the D2CCA Men’s Basketball All-America ballot, which will be voted on by the CoSIDA Division II membership with the announcement of those All-American teams expected on the afternoon of Monday, March 21.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.