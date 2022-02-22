Back your Bags: The Top Spring Travel Destinations
Getty Stock / ThinkStock
It's the time of year we long for warmer weather. February in South Dakota can bring a 60 degree day and a Winter Weather Advisory a day apart as we've just experienced. Take your meds, Mother Nature!
So, where are we heading for a heap of happiness?
AAA revealed the top spring travel destinations - and it seems warm sand beaches are the places to be. Many families are ready to escape to warmer weather after a long winter and here's the top ten destinations:
- Orlando, Fla.
- Los Angeles, Calif. (Anaheim)
- San Diego, Calif.
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Miami, Fla.
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Washington, D.C.
- New York, N.Y.
- Seattle, Wash.
- San Francisco, Calif.
Proving that theme parks continue to be a popular vacation option, Orlando and Los Angeles holding top spots on this year’s list.
All of these places seem like nice places for a spring getaway. Need one more reason to split? Remember in April of 2013 when Sioux Falls suffered through a massive ice storm that splintered trees through the landscape, plummeted thousands of people into darkness without power, and prompted Operation Timberstrike.
On that frigid note - Orlando, here we come!