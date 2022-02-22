It's the time of year we long for warmer weather. February in South Dakota can bring a 60 degree day and a Winter Weather Advisory a day apart as we've just experienced. Take your meds, Mother Nature!

So, where are we heading for a heap of happiness?

AAA revealed the top spring travel destinations - and it seems warm sand beaches are the places to be. Many families are ready to escape to warmer weather after a long winter and here's the top ten destinations:

Orlando, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. (Anaheim) San Diego, Calif. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Miami, Fla. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Washington, D.C. New York, N.Y. Seattle, Wash. San Francisco, Calif.

Proving that theme parks continue to be a popular vacation option, Orlando and Los Angeles holding top spots on this year’s list.

All of these places seem like nice places for a spring getaway. Need one more reason to split? Remember in April of 2013 when Sioux Falls suffered through a massive ice storm that splintered trees through the landscape, plummeted thousands of people into darkness without power, and prompted Operation Timberstrike.

On that frigid note - Orlando, here we come!