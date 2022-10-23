Bad News: Augustana and USF Football Both Lose on Saturday

It has been a very fun year to follow both the University of Sioux Falls football team and the Augustana University football team this year, but that wasn't the case on Saturday.

Both Augustana and USF lost to NSIC opponents on Saturday with USF suffering their first loss of the season and Augie suffering their second.

Augustana was at home against Minnesota State and they couldn't get anything rolling early, finding themselves in a deficit that they couldn't climb out of.

The Vikings would trial 21-7 at halftime and end up losing to the Mavericks 35-14.

Augustana will travel to Winona State this week for a 1 PM kickoff on the road.

USF suffered the same fate as the Vikings with a 20-17 loss on the road to Winona State falling to 7-1 on the season.

The Cougars held a 10-7 lead at the half but couldn't get the offense rolling in the second half and will have to try and bounce back next week as they return home to face off against Minnesota State at 1 PM.

