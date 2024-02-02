Baltimore Orioles Acquire Former Cy Young Winner Corbin Burnes

Get our free mobile app

The Baltimore Orioles have acquired former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Thursday, giving up infielder Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall and the 34th pick in the 2024 draft in a deal between two reigning division winners.

While Milwaukee had fielded trade offers for Burnes all winter, the shrinking time until spring training had left some teams believing the Brewers would hold on to the 2021 National League Cy Young winner. Up stepped the Orioles, who won 101 games last year and feature perhaps the best young core in the major leagues but had questions about their rotation.

Landing Burnes could help put the questions to rest. The 29-year-old, who will hit free agency after the 2024 season, went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 193⅔ innings last year as the Brewers ran away with the NL Central title.

The year before, Burnes led the NL with 243 strikeouts in 202 innings. And in 2021, he punched out 234 in 167 innings, walking just 34 and posting a 2.43 ERA.

Milwaukee sheds Burnes' $15.6 million salary and will carry an Opening Day payroll estimated by Baseball Prospectus at $92 million. The Orioles, whose owner, John Angelos, earlier this week agreed to sell the team to billionaire David Rubenstein, jump to just about $90 million. Seven other major league teams have sub-$100 million Opening Day payrolls.

